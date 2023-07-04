HUDSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Following a reported fight at a Wisconsin boat launch, officers took one person into custody after allegedly hitting two people while trying to flee.

According to the Hudson Police Department, on July 2nd around 10:50 p.m., officers were sent to the Hudson Lakefront Park boat launch for a reported fight. Authorities say that the fight appeared to have stemmed from a road rage type of incident.

One person reportedly fled the scene in his vehicle and hit two pedestrians in the process. One person was treated and released while the other is in critical condition.

The person who allegedly hit the pedestrians was later arrested when officers caught up to the vehicle. The identity of the person who was arrested was not provided.

The incident is reportedly under investigation. No additional information was released.