FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Fond du Lac are investigating an armed robbery at a local gas station on Monday night where the subject showed a handgun and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac Police Department states that the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. on October 9 at the Kool Quick Stop on South Main Street.

According to officers, the preliminary investigation showed that a subject entered the store, displayed a handgun, and took an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the store on foot.

Photo provided by: Fond du Lac Police Department

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Detective Nick Hahn at (920) 322-3721 or through email at nhahn@fdl.wi.gov. Those provided a tip can also utilize the Crime Alert line at (920) 322-3740, and can request to remain anonymous.

There were no injuries reported and the incident remains under ‘active’ investigation by the Fond du Lac Police Department.