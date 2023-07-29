WILSON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a burglary at the Sheboygan Powersports after someone forced entry into the store and allegedly stole a Yamaha motorcycle.

According to a Facebook post from the Sheboygan Falls Police Department, deputies from the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sheboygan Powersports in Wilson for reports of an alarm just before 11 p.m. on July 18.

When deputies arrived, signs of forced entry to the building were reportedly visible, and a burglary was evident.

Authorities say that one of the items stolen was a blue 2022 Yamaha YZ250FNL, 033054, motorcycle.

Anyone with relevant information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, leave a web tip, utilize the P3 Tips app, or call Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

No other details were included.