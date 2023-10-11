MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in southcentral Wisconsin are reviewing evidence following a shooting at an apartment complex that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl while also injuring three other teens.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were called to the Harmony Apartments along the 5900 block of Milwaukee Street around 8:30 p.m. on October 10.

When officers arrived at the scene, authorities immediately began treating a 15-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she would later die.

It was also noted that a 14-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys also suffered gunshot wounds during the incident.

Authorities in Madison worked throughout the night and continue to review digital and physical evidence. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

No additional information has been provided. Local 5 will update this story when more details are released.