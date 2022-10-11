LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fox Valley Metro Police Department (FVMPD) is investigating a dog-biting incident that occurred on Friday, October 7 at the Outagamie County Dog Park.

On Monday, officers were notified of a dog bite incident that occurred on October 7 around 3:45 p.m. The adult was bitten by a dog while she was playing with the dog and a chew toy.

The dog was described as a brown or black German Shepherd and is believed to be around 2 years old. There was no description readily available of a possible owner.

The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is asking potential witnesses or the owner of the dog to contact the officers.

“If you are the owner of this dog, please contact FVMPD as soon as possible so that appropriate quarantine procedures set in place by Public Health can be implemented,” stated Lt. Mark Wery.