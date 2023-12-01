MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Manitowoc are investigating the crash of a small aircraft that was seen rapidly decelerating in speed and altitude near the area of Schuette Park.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, dispatch received multiple calls reporting that a small plane may have been malfunctioning around 3:15 p.m. on November 30.

Authorities say that the plane was occupied by two people, who were both uninjured as a result of Thursday’s incident. During the calls to dispatch, the plane was described as last seen in the Schuette Park area and rapidly decelerating in speed and altitude.

Manitowoc PD and Manitowoc Fire and Rescue responded to the area and found the overturned plane in a wooded area, both occupants were at the scene when authorities arrived.

Photo from: Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department

Photo from: Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department

Photo from: Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and authorities are asking anyone who may have video of the crash to contact the Manitowoc Police Department.

The Manitowoc Police Department, Federal Aviation Administration, and National Traffic Safety Bureau are investigating the incident.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Captain Peter McGinty at 920-686-6585 or Detective Eric Schultz at 920-686-3599. Please reference MTPD Incident # 2023-00016411.

No other information was provided. Stick with Local 5 as we will provide an update to this story when more details are released.