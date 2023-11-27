OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Police Department is mourning the unexpected passing of one of its K9s they recently acquired in 2022.

According to a release, K9 Magic became unexpectedly ill over the weekend, and it was discovered she had cancer surrounding her heart and other organs.

Medical staff determined that there was nothing further that could be done to help Magic recover, so the tough decision to euthanize her was made.

K9 Magic, a Golden Retriever, was almost four years old and was acquired by the Oshkosh Police Department in March 2022 from Journey Together.

The release states that K9 Magic was the department’s therapy dog and helped provide emotional support to community members and officers. She worked with Scott Sopata, the Behavioral Health Officer at the Oshkosh Police Department.

K9 Magic. (Oshkosh Police Department)

K9 Magic had 364 deployments during her 20 months of service with the department.

“Magic was such a kind and happy dog with the softest fur,” said the Oshkosh Police Department. “If we had a dollar for every time someone mentioned how soft she was, we’d have a never-ending supply of her favorite treats.”

The Oshkosh Police Department continued to say that K9 Magic was always out and about in the community through “Magic Moments,” “Coffee with a Cop,” and various other events.

“Our police department, the community, and the city as a whole will miss Magic,” concluded the Oshkosh Police Department. “Magic was so loved and cherished. [Her] impact on our community and its members will never be forgotten. Magic was truly one of a kind and the first of her kind in our community.”

More information about the memorial service for K9 Magic will be released in the following days.