KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities say an officer from the Kaukauna Police Department and a deputy from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office have been placed on leave after a man died in the hospital following an incident Saturday night.

According to a release from the Kaukauna Police Department, Officers, along with deputies from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office responded around 7:00 p.m. to a home on the 100 block of West 13th Street in Kaukauna for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police say they found the body of a 45-year-old woman inside the home with “substantial traumatic injuries” and “no signs of life.” She was later identified as Jessica VanSyoc.

While attempting to secure the scene, officers say Jessica’s husband, Eric VanSyoc, was in the same room being uncooperative and showing erratic behavior.

Police say a Kaukauna Police officer and a deputy from the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office both deployed their stun guns while trying to detain VanSyoc.

After being detained, officials observed the man having a medical episode leading to Kaukauna paramedics giving on-scene care before taking him to a local hospital where he would later be pronounced dead.

Due to the circumstances around VanSyoc’s death, both the officer and deputy who used their stun gun have been placed on leave and an investigation, being led by the Appleton Police Department, is ongoing.

At this time, officers with the Kaukauna Police Department say no other information about this incident is available and there are no safety concerns to the public.