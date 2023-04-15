MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was arrested for child neglect after officers in southcentral Wisconsin found two children in an illegally parked vehicle outside of a mall on Monday.

According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to the food court area of the East Towne Mall around 4:30 p.m. on April 10.

Officers say that upon arrival two young children were found in a running vehicle, ‘drenched in sweat,’ that was illegally parked in the mall parking lot.

EMS reportedly examined both kids and determined hospitalization was not necessary, however, Child Protective Services were called.

Twenty-eight-year-old Myberling Jeaneth Moreno Martinez was arrested for child neglect and taken to the Dane County Jail, officers say.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.