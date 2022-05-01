FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 30-year-old Appleton man was arrested on Sunday morning for driving while under the influence.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, at around 9:30 a.m., a sergeant and trooper responded to a report that a vehicle was in a ditch located on I-41 southbound, just south of US Highway 151.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers made contact with the driver, identified as Michael Marx. Officials shared that upon making contact with Marx they noticed he was showing signs of impairment.

An investigation into the matter ensued and included field sobriety testing and a drug evaluation, which indicated that Marx was driving under the influence.

During the investigation deputies also recovered drugs and drug paraphernalia from the scene.

Marx was subsequently arrested for Operating Under the Influence. This is his 4th offense.

The Wisconsin State Patrol shared that Marx is also receiving a citation for Operating After Revocation Criminal.