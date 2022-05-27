FRIDAY 5/27/2022 2:06 p.m.

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Nearly two hours after officers responded to Slinger Middle School, the ‘All-Clear’ was given.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, parents who gathered at Kettle Moraine Bowl will be escorted by Wisconsin State Patrol starting at 2 p.m. Parents will be brought to the lower parking lot of the school.

Those who plan to respond after 2 p.m. can just report to the lower parking lot. Officials said that the school will remain open for the rest of the day for those that want to stay.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.

ORIGINAL: Officers respond to report of student with a gun at Wisconsin middle school

FRIDAY 5/27/2022 12:53 p.m.

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement responded to a middle school in Wisconsin after reports came in of a student with a gun.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Slinger Middle School is on a lockdown. Officers responded to a report of a student with a gun. The suspect was taken into custody.

No injuries were reported and no gun was immediately found. The school is still on lockdown while a search is being done.

Parents are advised to meet at Kettle Moraine Bowl.

People are asked to avoid the area. The request was deemed ‘urgent’ by the authorities.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.