KIMBERLY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in the Fox Valley area are asking the public for help in finding a missing 59-year-old man from Kimberly.

According to the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, Gregory Driessen was last heard from on February 16 and is believed to be driving a white, 2015 Chevrolet Malibu with a Wisconsin license plate of AGX5806.

Law enforcement was contacted to conduct a welfare check on Driessen due to an underlying health concern and his unknown whereabouts for an extended time, the release states.

Gregory Driessen

If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of Gregory Driessen, you are asked to contact the Fox Valley Metro Police Department at (920)788-7505 or your local law enforcement agency.

No additional details were provided.