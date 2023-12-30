MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers are attempting to locate a missing 15-year-old who they believe left on her own accord and was last seen on Friday night in Menasha.

According to the Menasha Police Department, officers are looking for Lauren Nelson, who is from the New London area, and was last seen on First Street in Menasha around 9 p.m. on Friday, December 29.

She was last seen wearing a white puffy winter jacket, a small white and black backpack/purse, and black and white Hey Dude shoes.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact the Menasha Police Department at (920) 967-3500.