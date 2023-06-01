LA CROSSE, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in western Wisconsin have been busy this past month with multiple drug investigations that resulted in the seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and over 17 pounds of methamphetamine.

A Facebook post from the La Crosse Police Department states that several investigations over the past month have led to over 100 grams of fentanyl, over 2 grams of heroin, and over 17 pounds of meth being taken off of the streets.

Officers say that the street value for the meth alone is valued at roughly $227,000.

La Crosse Police Department

The post from La Crosse PD thanks the department’s staff for their dedication. “Thank you for your commitment to making the La Crosse Community safer and to the community for your continued support,” the Facebook post read.

The exact amount of drugs seized is as follows:

101.6 grams of fentanyl

2.6 grams of heroin

17.5 pounds of methamphetamine

No additional details were provided.