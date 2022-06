WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Three different local law enforcement agencies will be on high alert for impaired drivers throughout Father’s Day weekend.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, Weyauwega Police Department, and the New London Police Department will be adding extra officers to patrol the streets on June 18 and June 19.

These officers will be laser-focused on targeting impaired drivers.

“The message is clear if you drink, do not drive,” wrote the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office.