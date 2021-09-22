Official Ryder Cup shop packed with Team USA, golf merchandise

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – If you’re looking to support Team USA this weekend, look no further than the official Ryder Cup Shops located at Whistling Straits.

At 60,000 square feet, it has something for everyone. The merchandise shop has men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel and headwear from major brands including Ralph Lauren, Nike, Adidas, Cutter & Buck, Under Armour, FootJoy, Peter Millar, Vineyard Vines, 47 Brand, New Era, and many more.

The Ryder Cup Shops also offers a major selection of accessories, gifts and memorabilia.

It officially opens to the public on Friday. Parking is complimentary and located at GP-S (General Parking South), situated south of the main Whistling Straits entrance, off Lakeshore Rd.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Monday. You do not need tickets for the Ryder Cup to be able to visit the shops.

You can see a preview of some of the merchandise available on the PGA’s website.