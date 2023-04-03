OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The city of Oshkosh announced on Monday that the Official venue for the Train and Better than Ezra concert has been confirmed.

Along with the city of Oshkosh, the promotor of the show, FM Entertainment, has secured the Leach Amphitheater to be the new venue.

“The Oshkosh Parks Department is working directly with FM Entertainment to ensure that all necessary arrangements are set for the event. The city is pleased to see another event added to a long lineup of events at the Leach Amphitheater.” -Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff

Train is a Pop Rock band out of San Francisco that formed in 1993. Train has released 11 studio albums and has released hit songs such as “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister.”

Better than Ezra is an Alternative Rock band out of New Orleans. The band formed in 1988 and has released fan-favorite songs like “Good” and “Desperately Wanting.”

Packers fans may remember train as they played just outside of Lambeau during “Kickoff Weekend” back in September.

The highly anticipated concert will be on Sunday, August 6, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be bought through Ticketmaster. Prices currently sit at $45-$75.