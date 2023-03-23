OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – From 2021 to 2022, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit (LWAM) saw a drastic spike in fentanyl seizures.

According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the agency saw a 4,400.00% increase in fentanyl seized during 2022 compared to 2021 throughout LWAM’s area of responsibility. That area includes Outagamie, Winnebago, Fond du Lac, and Calumet County.

While dangerous drugs such as methamphetamine and heroin continue to threaten communities, fentanyl has rapidly become the number one drug threat to the Fox Valley area.

Fentanyl is a powerfully addictive opioid, around 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Even in small doses, fentanyl can be deadly, as only 2mg, the size of a few grains of sand, can kill you.

“Fentanyl is a hazardous drug that has caused many overdose deaths,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to the team at LWAM that’s working to combat this dangerous drug and reduce the harm caused by illegal drugs in the Fox Valley.”

Fentanyl can come in many forms, including powdered, mixed with other drugs, or counterfeit prescription pills of varying shapes, sizes, and colors.

“It is incumbent upon the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group – Drug Unit to inform the public about this highly addictive and dangerous drug in hopes that raising awareness can assist in preventing harm to the community at large,” said LWAM Special Agent in Charge Jeremiah Winscher. “It is LWAM’s mission to investigate individuals, groups, and organizations that illegally traffic this deadly drug into our communities and hold those offenders who chose to distribute fentanyl responsible for their criminal actions.”

According to the DOJ, during the 2022 calendar year, LWAM seized approximately 6,300 grams of illicit controlled substances containing fentanyl. This amount of fentanyl marks about 4,400% more fentanyl taken than that of the 2021 calendar year.

While this figure may be primarily attributed to the December 2022 seizure of approximately 12 pounds of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl, the largest individual fentanyl seizure in LWAM history, even without that seizure, LWAM seized about 560% more fentanyl in 2022 than in 2021.