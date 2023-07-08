GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Public Works Department have announced the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge.
According to a release from the Public Works Department, the closure is due to preventative maintenance activities.
Traffic impacts and detours include:
- Closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10.
- Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway.
- Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.
- Detours:
- Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue
Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, officials say.
All closures, detours, and work operations are subject to change.