GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials with the Green Bay Public Works Department have announced the temporary closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge.

According to a release from the Public Works Department, the closure is due to preventative maintenance activities.

Traffic impacts and detours include:

Closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, July 10. Dousman Street will be closed west of the Fox River at Broadway. Main Street will be closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street.

Detours: Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue



Access to residences and businesses will be maintained, officials say.

All closures, detours, and work operations are subject to change.