Officials approve building new fertilizer plant in Town of Center

CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – After hearing both sides of the argument about whether to build a new fertilizer plant in the Town of Center, officials have come to a conclusion.

Residents and town officials met Wednesday night to discuss the decision. In the end, town officials voted to approve it.

New Ag Services will operate the new plant and they say it will not produce fertilizer there, only blend it to then sell from the location.

The company also says there will be no odor.

However, residents have their own concerns about building the plant and they’re not sure the town is the best place.

“We’re not against the farmers by any means. We live among them and we want to support them the best we can. We’re just not sure the location of the fertilizer plant is best for us or the Town of Center,” says Christy Coenen, resident.

Some of the residents’ other concerns are traffic and public safety. They also questioned whether the company in charge has proper licensing permits.

The company, on the other hand, says they are more than happy to address residents’ concerns, starting with traffic.

“We particularly like this site because it’s on a county trunk. It’s not going to create wear and tear on town roads. We’re hoping we’ll get additional help that there will be sufficient safe entrance and exit from the plant,” says Troy Schneider, Attorney working with New Ag Services.

The approval came with some conditions to try and please both parties.

The plant is limited to the current blending operations and chemicals, no liquid fertilizer allowed, and the company needs to add turning and passing lanes outside of the plant.