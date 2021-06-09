FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Officials approve building new fertilizer plant in Town of Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – After hearing both sides of the argument about whether to build a new fertilizer plant in the Town of Center, officials have come to a conclusion.

Residents and town officials met Wednesday night to discuss the decision. In the end, town officials voted to approve it.

New Ag Services will operate the new plant and they say it will not produce fertilizer there, only blend it to then sell from the location.

The company also says there will be no odor.

However, residents have their own concerns about building the plant and they’re not sure the town is the best place.

“We’re not against the farmers by any means. We live among them and we want to support them the best we can. We’re just not sure the location of the fertilizer plant is best for us or the Town of Center,” says Christy Coenen, resident.

Some of the residents’ other concerns are traffic and public safety. They also questioned whether the company in charge has proper licensing permits.

The company, on the other hand, says they are more than happy to address residents’ concerns, starting with traffic.

“We particularly like this site because it’s on a county trunk. It’s not going to create wear and tear on town roads. We’re hoping we’ll get additional help that there will be sufficient safe entrance and exit from the plant,” says Troy Schneider, Attorney working with New Ag Services.

The approval came with some conditions to try and please both parties.

The plant is limited to the current blending operations and chemicals, no liquid fertilizer allowed, and the company needs to add turning and passing lanes outside of the plant.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

FVL beats Little Chute to advance to softball regional final

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc