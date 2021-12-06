Officials ask Gov. Evers to remove Milwaukee County District Attorney

MOVE PHOTO AT 10:30 CT MONDAY JUNE 28 – FILE – In this July 3, 2019, file photo, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrives to sign the budget at the State Capitol in Madison. Wisconsin legislators are poised to take their final votes on the state’s next two-year budget and send it on to Gov. Tony Evers. The Assembly has scheduled a floor vote for Tuesday, June 29, 2021. The Senate is expected to follow suit on Wednesday. The centerpiece of the spending plan is a $3.3 billion income and property tax cut. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officials have sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking for him to remove the district attorney who set the bail amount of the man who allegedly drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade.

According to officials, they mention that John Chisholm neglected his duty to the citizens of Milwaukee County and should be removed. Chisholm is the Milwaukee County District Attorney, and has refused to step down.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was released after he was arrested on charges of reportedly hitting the mother of his child with his SUV. Chisholm did admit that the action by his office was ‘inappropriate’.

The letter is signed by sixteen officials from the Assembly and Senate.

Those on the letter include:

Senate President – Christ Kapenga

Rep. Cindi Duchow

Rep. Adam Neylon

Rep. Scott Allen

Sen. Julian Bradley

Rep. Mike Kuglitsch

Rep. Chuck Wichgers

Sen. Alberta Darling

Rep. Janel Brandtjen

Rep. Dan Knodl

Sen. John Jagler

Rep. Barb Dittrich

Sen. Dale Kooyenga

Rep. Joe Sanfelippo

Sen. Steve Nass

Rep. Cody Horlacher

The letter also brings up a quote from Chisholm he made back in 2007 to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into [a] treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody? You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happen John Chisholm (2007)

