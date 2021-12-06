Officials ask Gov. Evers to remove Milwaukee County District Attorney

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin officials have sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers asking for him to remove the district attorney who set the bail amount of the man who allegedly drove through the Waukesha Christmas parade.
According to officials, they mention that John Chisholm neglected his duty to the citizens of Milwaukee County and should be removed. Chisholm is the Milwaukee County District Attorney, and has refused to step down.
Darrell Brooks Jr. was released after he was arrested on charges of reportedly hitting the mother of his child with his SUV. Chisholm did admit that the action by his office was ‘inappropriate’.
The letter is signed by sixteen officials from the Assembly and Senate.
Those on the letter include:
- Senate President – Christ Kapenga
- Rep. Cindi Duchow
- Rep. Adam Neylon
- Rep. Scott Allen
- Sen. Julian Bradley
- Rep. Mike Kuglitsch
- Rep. Chuck Wichgers
- Sen. Alberta Darling
- Rep. Janel Brandtjen
- Rep. Dan Knodl
- Sen. John Jagler
- Rep. Barb Dittrich
- Sen. Dale Kooyenga
- Rep. Joe Sanfelippo
- Sen. Steve Nass
- Rep. Cody Horlacher
The letter also brings up a quote from Chisholm he made back in 2007 to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Is there going to be an individual I divert, or I put into [a] treatment program, who’s going to go out and kill somebody? You bet. Guaranteed. It’s guaranteed to happenJohn Chisholm (2007)
