NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in the Fox Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 6,000-square-foot animal shelter in Neenah.

The Boldt Company will be handling the construction, and on Tuesday, several community members joined in on the inaugural dig.

The new Neenah Animal Shelter will include an exam room, a surgical suite, quarantine spaces, expanded indoor areas for dogs and cats, adoption rooms, a conference room, and about 900 square feet of indoor/outdoor covered kennel space.

“We’ve needed a new facility for a long time,” said Mary Setton, Board President of the Neenah Animal Shelter. “For the community, the animals, the team members, and volunteers, it’s great that we finally have the opportunity to build. We are fortunate to have been working with Boldt from the beginning; they really saw our need.”

The Boldt Company is equally excited to be working on such a community-driven project, stating they want to be part of extraordinary projects within the communities.

“One way we do that is to give back on projects like this one,” said Ben Burns, the Executive Vice President and General Manager of Boldt’s Northern Operations. “Boldt and our trade partners are conducting this work at a significant discount compared to market costs. If you’ve been to the existing facility, you understand. This is an absolute must for our communities’ animals and the amazing people that care for them before they join with new families.”

A community-wide capital campaign started in February 2020 and is $350,000 short of the goal of raising $2,000,000. Any individuals or businesses can still donate by contacting the Neenah Animal Shelter.

The construction is expected to be completed in July 2024.