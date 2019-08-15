Officials: Infant died of neglect by unlicensed child care provider

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Department of Children and Families Division of Safety and Permanence has released a report regarding a 5-month-old pronounced dead at the home of an unlicensed child care provider.

According to the report, DCF received a report of a death of an infant at the home in May of this year.

The initial autopsy results indicated the child died of aspiration, says the report.

No criminal charges have been filed, but DCF says the “agency found sufficient evidence to substantiate neglect of the infant by the unlicensed childcare provider.”

DCF reports they have closed this case, but the investigation remains open.