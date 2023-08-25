LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials in northern Wisconsin are working to figure out if a church parking lot was built on a burial site after finding a grave beneath the surface.

According to the Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians, members of the Lac du Flambeau Historic Preservation Department conducted follow-up testing on August 17 by removing previously identified sections of the asphalt from the parking lot.

The preliminary tests indicated that there may be more than one grave beneath the paved parking lot area. The initial ground investigation consisted of three test sites that were examined based on the Ground Penetrating Radar survey results.

One of the sites produced a positive result of the presence of human remains.

Communication has been provided to the Lac du Flambeau Tribal Council and Presbyterian Church Pastor Timm High in regard to the initial findings. The Tribal Council will be meeting with the Lac du Flambeau Historic Preservation Department to discuss future options that may include more extensive investigations and to ensure the burial sites are protected.

Until a formal decision is made by the Tribal Council, a large portion of the parking lot has been closed for parking access.

No additional information was provided.