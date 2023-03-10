GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With Daylight Saving Time right around the corner, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department is issuing several reminders to residents about various appliances.

Many electronic devices will adjust automatically to the time, but smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors need to be tested to make sure they are still working properly.

“As you prepare to set your clocks forward one hour, remember to test and check the batteries in your smoke alarms and your carbon monoxide detectors,” said officials with the department.

Alarms or detectors with non-replaceable ten-year batteries are designed to remain effective for up to ten years. If the alarm chirps, warning that the battery is low, replace the entire thing right away. Those with any other type of battery need a new replacement at least once a year.

In addition to checking up on appliances, the Green Bay Police Department is also issuing reminders about the time local bars are required to close.

On Sunday, March 12, clocks will move forward an hour at 2:00 a.m. Below are the normal Class B Premises closing hours (Green Bay ordinance 4-9.e):

2:00 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Monday morning through Friday morning

2:30 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. Saturday morning through Sunday morning

Police say that once clocks are ahead, taverns must close by 3:30 a.m. In the fall, when clocks fall back an hour, taverns get an extra hour of bar time.

Daylight Saving Time has been observed for 114 years.