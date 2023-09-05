RHINELANDER, Wis. (WFRV) – The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest is issuing safety reminders for spotting bugling elk near Clam Lake in northern Wisconsin.

Officials say that bugling elk have been seen or heard in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest near the town of Clam Lake recently. The elk was seen and heard near State Highway 7 and County Highway GG.

Each year, elk are more visible now through early October. As elk spotters heavily visit the area, officials ask the public to be mindful and practice the “Leave No Trace” outdoor ethics.

Those in the area are asked not to block the road and be courteous to other photographers and videographers. Elk call videos are available online, but the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest asks you to blend in with nature and refrain from calling over the elk.

Another way to stay safe while looking for the elk is to wear bright colors, especially if you spot near the roadside. This gives drivers a heads-up on your location.

Bring someone with you if possible so that one person can focus on driving while the other can look for elk.

“Enjoy this very special time in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest,” said Veronica Hinke, the public affairs officer with the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest.”Please do your part to help others experience bugling elk season safely.”

For more information about elk, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website here.