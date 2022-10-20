MENOMINEE, Mich. (WFRV) – Officials are releasing more information on the Menominee Michigan warehouse fire that took place earlier in October.

“As a business and real estate owner fire is our second worst nightmare, “said Cynthia Kuber, KK Integrated Logistics President.

The fire took place on Thursday, October 6 at the Menominee Michigan Resolute Forest Products Warehouse. Kuber says less than half of the building will be restored.

“I said this was not a fire, this was an inferno. The building, in the beginning as it stood, was 560,000 square feet, and we’ve lost 420,000 square feet of that to complete destruction. 140,000 square feet still stands, and it has been deemed structurally sound, but it will need to be completely restored,” said Kuber.

Authorities say the fire is still active and that they are monitoring air and sampling surface water for resident safety.

“We have not seen any of the data coming from the Menominee water treatment plant, their drinking water is exceeding any of our health screening values, and what that means for residents of Menominee is they can continue to use their water just as they have before the fire existed,” said Dr. Marcus Wasilevich MDHHS Toxicology Section Manager.

68 total agencies have helped with the fire, the Menominee City Manager says their challenging work is not being taken for granted, “We would like to send a heartfelt thank you to everyone that’s assisted us in this endeavor. This has taken place and our citizens can rest easy knowing that we have remarkable people taking care of the situation and they are doing amazing things,” said the Menominee City Manager, Brett Botbyl.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. KK Logistics is unaware of when the warehouse will be restored.