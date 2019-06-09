Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Picture of the scene is from around 6:45 am.

UPDATE: 24-year-old dead after crash with semi on I-41

Sunday, 6/9/2019 9:50 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says a 24-year-old man from Oshkosh is dead after a crash with a semi on I-41.

According to officials, the 24-year-old was a pedestrian in the travel lanes of I-41 at the time of the crash, leading to his death. Police believe the driver of the semi, a 55-year-old man from Van Dyne, attempted to take evasive action. They say he is cooperating with the investigation. He was not hurt in the crash.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor for the driver of the semi. No citations have been issued.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. They are not releasing names at this time.

UPDATE: I-41 reopens after crash closes southbound lanes for almost 6 hours

Sunday, 6/9/2019 8:35 a.m.

The southbound lanes of I-41 near 44 have been reopened. Traffic is no longer being diverted off the interstate.

Officials remain on scene after early morning accident on I-41

Sunday, 6/9/2019 8:17 a.m.

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office remains on the scene of a "serious traffic crash" more than 5 hours after the crash occurred.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Sunday on I-41 southbound. Details on the crash have not yet been released.

All southbound traffic on I-41 is being diverted at the exit for highway 44. Drivers will exit the interstate and take the frontage road to highway 26 where they can then return to I-41. Backups in the area are expected.

This is a developing story. We'll continue to update the story as more information becomes available.