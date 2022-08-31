GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-It’s the time of year that kids dread and parents love.

Green Bay Area Public School District begins classes on Thursday.

With the kids back in school, district officials and area law enforcement wanted to remind the public of some safety tips in school zones. These tips are especially important from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. because this is when kids are arriving at and leaving school.

With school starting, there’s going to be more school buses around. Drivers need to stop and absolutely can’t pass it if they see school buses with their lights on. Green Bay police officers also say to avoid following too closely behind school buses.

School zone speed limits are generally slower than normal speed limits. It’s not only dangerous to speed in a school zone, but the fine associated with the violation can be costly.

“For the next couple weeks we’re going to pay special attention to those speed zones, pedestrian crosswalk areas and the areas around schools and parks to let people know we’re out there if anything happens,” said Green Bay police commander Kevin Warych.

“Red means stop so when you see red you need to stop, when the bus has its reds on you need to stop the traffic needs to hold so that kids are getting across the streets to where they need to go.” ,”said GBAP Director of Transportation Chad Jensema

Warych said it’s important for kids to know their route to and from school. He said he hopes parents have conversations with their kids about pedestrian safety, the importance of using sidewalks, and to avoid talking to strangers.

He said that Green Bay police will have extra patrols out on the first day of school to let the public know that they are out there and to greet the kids.

Information on GBAP’s bus routes can be found here.



