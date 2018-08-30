Officials Remind Fans to Only Buy NFL Tickets from Reputable Sources

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) - With football season here, officials are cautioning fans to only buy NFL tickets from reputable sources.

The Packers themselves recommend buying tickets through their official partner, NFL Ticket Exchange from Ticketmaster. Ticket Exchange is the only resale ticket marketplace authorized by the Packers, with exclusive ability to electronically verify and re-issue every Packers ticket sold.

The Green Bay Police Department recommends that you know who you are buying your Packers tickets from. If you don't, you are taking the chance the tickets could be counterfeit, and those cases are difficult for police to investigate.

"The most important thing you can do is just go through an organization like the Packers or another NFL team to purchase the tickets because then you know those tickets are authentic," says Kevin Warych, Green Bay Police Department.

Another reputable source to buy NFL tickets is Stubhub, which the NFL has officially designated as an authorized ticket resale marketplace.