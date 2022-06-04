LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Police and fire personnel responded to an incident at the Elm Grove Apartments in Little Chute on Saturday morning.

According to a Local 5 reporter who was at the scene, crews were there for about an hour and a half in total.

There was no physical damage visible on the outside of the building. Officials were seen bringing out what appeared to be a burnt dryer.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.