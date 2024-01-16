GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Outagamie County District Attorney Mindy Tempelis says she’s determined that the incident in which an alleged retail theft suspect fled police, crashed their vehicle, and died, is not considered an officer-involved death.

According to an update from the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations, due to the preliminary facts at this point in the investigation, Tempelis has determined the incident does not constitute an officer-involved death as defined in the Wisconsin State Statutes.

As a result, the incident is no longer considered an officer-involved critical incident. It is now considered a death investigation.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on January 3, the Grand Chute Police Department received a report of an individual committing retail theft at the Fleet Farm at 3035 West Wisconsin Avenue.

When officers arrived for the call, they approached the subject. It is reported that the subject entered a vehicle and fled the parking lot at a high rate of speed.

The subject then lost control of the vehicle around two blocks away, hit another vehicle, and crashed into a tree.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the subject died at the scene of the crash. The two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.