Officials warn of expected heavy traffic for Ryder Cup, anticipates 40-50k attendees for Friday

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) and the Wisconsin State Patrol issued a traffic alert for Sheboygan County due to the expected heavy traffic stemming from the Ryder Cup.

According to officials, an estimated 40,000 to 50,000 people will attend the Ryder Cup and will mix with the regular Friday morning and evening commuter traffic. The WisDOT as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol is encouraging general public drivers not to use I-43 and WIS 42 during the morning and evening for the next three days.

Drivers should reportedly expect delays and back-ups.

In addition to the traffic alert, drivers can expect more State Troopers on I-43 as they look for speeders and aggressive drivers.

The Ryder Cup will end on Sunday, Sept. 26, and patrons were expected to arrive for Friday’s opening day as early as 4 a.m.

