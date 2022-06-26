WINNECONNE, Wis. (WFRV) – Hide your honey, a black bear has been spotted in Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office shared photos of a bear that has apparently been wandering in the Winneconne and Omro areas.

“Well—we (and the DNR) know this fellow is making the rounds in the area …. yesterday he was in Winneconne— today he was last seen in the Springbrook Rd area,” wrote the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers are now advising that residents in these areas remove food sources like bird feeders.

If you encounter a bear, the DNR recommends you do the following:

Remain calm and don’t run

Make yourself big and loud

Throw items such as sticks or rocks

