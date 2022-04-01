OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Not to be mistaken for a group of rampaging rhinos, a galloping herd of deer caused some damage to a pub in Oshkosh.

Dublin’s Irish Pub says they are still open for business and have appeared to put up a piece of wood over the window.

In the video posted on their Facebook, a herd of deer crash into the outdoor patio area. A few of the deer were able to hop over the short wall.

The few that were able to make the leap over the wall, crashed into the exterior of Dublin’s. One of the deer plowed straight through one of their windows. The herd of deer ended up scurrying off. At least seven deer were seen in the video.

Video of the deer running through the window can be found here. Local 5 did reach out to Dublin’s, but has not heard back.