Oh my gosh! Charlie Berens releases new song ‘Old Wisconsin Jubilee’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Around Northeast Wisconsin, comedian Charlie Berens is probably best known for his “news reports” on the Manitowoc Minute. Now he’s adding music to his resume.

Berens teamed up with musician Adam Greuel of Horseshoes and Handgrenades to write and produce the ‘Old Wisconsin Jubilee,’ an ode to the state of Wisconsin. Greuel and Berens stopped by Local 5 Sunday Morning to talk about the song and how it all came about.

Berens brings his Manitowoc Minute character on the road with him as he takes his comedy around the country. You can find tour dates and purchase tickets on his website.

Adam Greuel also makes music with the band Horseshoes and Handgrenades. You can find their tour dates and purchase tickets on their website.

To watch the full music video, click here.