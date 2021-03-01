Ohio man arrested after picking up 12-year-old Valders girl

EATON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old man from Ohio was arrested after it was determined he met a 12-year-old girl online and picked her up with intentions to take her back to Ohio.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office went to a residence on Feb. 27 around 2:30 a.m., in Eaton for a potential trespassing violation.

According to officials, the homeowner noticed a pick-up truck in his driveway that was stuck in snow. The homeowner stated a passenger fled from the truck when he approached.

After deputies arrived they identifed Matthew Dice from Uniontown, Ohio as the driver and later the passenger was identified as a 12-year-old girl from rural Valders.

After conducting interviews and searching the electronic devices owned by both individuals it was deteremined that Dice met the girl online and went to the location to pick her up and take her back to Ohio.

According to authorities, Dice was arrested for Child Enticement, Child Abduction and Trespassing. Dice is currently held at the Manitowoc County Jail.

There is no more information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office asks to take time and discuss internet safety with children.

