(WFRV) – It took two hours to clean up an oil spill on Highway 76 in Outagamie County, and authorities are trying to locate the vehicle that caused it.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office – Greenville Deputies, on July 12 around 2 p.m., authorities with the Wisconsin State Patrol reported a believed oil spill. The spill was on Highway 76 just south of the Highway 15 intersection.

Along with the Greenville Fire Department, deputies found an oil slick that was believed to be about 100 yards long. It took two hours to clean up and required help from the Outagamie County Highway Department.

Officials are still trying to find the vehicle that spilled the oil as it reportedly left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to call 920-832-5605 and reference case number O22035102.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.