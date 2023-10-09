OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Officials from Discover Oshkosh have announced that a new music festival is set to debut next summer and will include performances from Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Journey, and more.

In a release, event organizers say XRoads41, pronounced Crossroads 41, is a premier music and camping experience that is community-minded and produced by Oshkosh Festivals, LLC.

“We are excited to develop Crossroads 41 with a team that has decades of experience producing successful music festivals and live events. One thing my team agrees is a paramount achievement at Crossroads 41 is to produce the Midwest’s most premier event that prides itself on delivering an enhanced experience beginning to end. From procuring an amazing roster of talent each event to detailed attention to every aspect of the experience, our chief goal is to do everything we can to get everyone, from our patrons, our sponsors and partners, the artists, the staff, volunteers and Contractors…everyone, to say, ‘Wow!’” Corey Bliss, General Manager and Festival Director

Event organizers also say the festival will take place from August 8 to August 10 in the summer of 2024 with many more artists expected to be announced.

Tickets for the XRoads41 festival go on sale to the public this Friday, October 13 at 10 a.m. on the event’s website.