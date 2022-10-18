ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – PMI Entertainment Group announced two popular shows are coming to the Resch Center in early 2023.

On February 9, country band Old Dominion will stop in Ashwaubenon alongside aspiring musicians Greylan James, Kassi Ashton, and Frank Ray.

After emerging as one of Nashville’s most successful post-country bands, the band has had eight #1 singles on country radio, over one billion on-demand streams, multiple platinum and gold single certifications, and has headlined multiple arenas and amphitheaters around the world.

Old Dominion band members, from left, Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen and Whit Sellers pose in the press room with the vocal group of the year award at the 53rd annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The band took home their 5th consecutive Group of the Year win at this year’s 56th Annual ACM Awards and scored their 4th consecutive Vocal Group of the Year win at the 2021 CMA Awards.

Their last album, Time, Tequila, and Therapy, was released in 2021 and debuted in the top five on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. It was also nominated for Album of the Year at the CMA Awards.

Tickets will go on sale for Old Dominion on Friday, October 28, at 10:00 a.m. at ReschCenter.com or by phone at 800-895-0071. Tickets can also be purchased at the Ticket Star box office inside the Resch Center.

The second major act is no joke either, as Q, Murr, and Sal from truTV’s Impractical Jokers announced a brand-new live comedy tour with the Resch Center being on the list.

Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Brian Quinn (Q), James Murray (Murr), and Sal Vulcano as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

Brian Quinn speaks on stage at the “Impractical Jokers” panel during the first day of New York Comic Con, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

James Murray speaks on stage at the “Impractical Jokers” panel during the first day of New York Comic Con, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Sal Vulcano speaks on stage at the “Impractical Jokers” panel during the first day of New York Comic Con, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

If they refuse to do the dare, they lose and at the end of every episode, the biggest loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions. The series returns for its 10th season in early 2023.

Labeled The DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE DRIVE Tour, the crew will show never-before-seen videos and storytelling standup. Officials say the group is excited to be back on tour for the first time in three years, bringing jokes and videos to fans across the nation.

Tickets will go on sale for Impractical Jokers on Friday, October 21 at 10:00 a.m. at ReschCenter.com or by phone at 800-895-0071. Like Old Dominion, tickets can be purchased at the Ticket Star box office inside the Resch Center.