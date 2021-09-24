FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Old electrical extension cord causes Kaukauna garage fire, results in $27,000 worth of damages

Kaukauna Fire Dept

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – $27,000 worth of damages resulted after a fire ignited within a Kaukauna garage on Friday morning.

According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, at around 10:40 a.m., crews responded to the 1900 block Augustine Street for a report of a detached garage being filled with smoke.

Upon arrival at the scene, crews quickly entered the garage through a side door and extinguished the fire.

No one was injured during the incident. Officials estimate the fire caused the garage and its contents around $27,000 worth of damages.

Further investigation revealed that the fire was caused by an old electrical extension cord. The Kaukauna Fire Department is reminding residents to unplug extension cords when they are not in use, and not to use extension cords as fixed or permanent wiring.

