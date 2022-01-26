Old Fort Square in Green Bay to be turned into Public Market

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A $10+ million project will transform the Old Fort Square in downtown Green Bay into a Public Market.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, and the project will also include an apartment development. The apartment development will be on the city-owned parking lot behind Old Fort Square. The apartment phase of the project is reportedly expected to cost $21+ million.

The Public Market redevelopment will reportedly attract over one million visitors yearly to downtown Green Bay.

Multiple pictures were provided during the presentation.

No additional information was provided, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon will have more information on the story as it develops.

More information can be found on downtown Green Bay’s website.