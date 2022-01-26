GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Old Fort Square in Green Bay to be turned into Public Market

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A $10+ million project will transform the Old Fort Square in downtown Green Bay into a Public Market.

Officials made the announcement Wednesday, and the project will also include an apartment development. The apartment development will be on the city-owned parking lot behind Old Fort Square. The apartment phase of the project is reportedly expected to cost $21+ million.

The Public Market redevelopment will reportedly attract over one million visitors yearly to downtown Green Bay.

Multiple pictures were provided during the presentation.

No additional information was provided, Local 5’s Barrett Tryon will have more information on the story as it develops.

More information can be found on downtown Green Bay’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Locker Room: Keys to next season

Inside Skinny

Locker Room: Rodgers, LaFleur, Gary

Locker Room: Packers eliminated from playoffs

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home