Old Glory Honor Flight announces Patriotic Picnic in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)- Old Glory Honor Flight is proud to announce their “Patriotic Picnic” event scheduled for Saturday, August 28.

The “Patriotic Picnic” is a family-friendly community-wide fundraiser event that will be held at the Fox Cities Stadium. The event will be a picnic-style dinner including soft drinks and a cash bar.

Diane MacDonald, Executive Director of Old Glory Honor Flight, wants everyone to feel welcome and is excited to hear that many veterans are using this time to have reunions. Saying, “Many of our veterans are taking this opportunity to visit with one another and have a reunion!”

The event will include multiple activities such as live bingo with prizes, Pop Up merchandise booth, 50/50 raffles, silent auction, fireworks, movie snacks, and a special outdoor showing of “Sijan.”

Participants must purchase tickets ahead of the event. Tickets are only $20 dollars. Tickets can be purchased online through Event Brite.

The Fox Cities Stadium is located at 2400 N. Casaloma Drive, Appleton and begins at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 28.

