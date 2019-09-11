Old Glory Honor Flight brings veterans to nation’s capital

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – About 100 veterans will be taking flight for a mission in their honor later this morning.

Mission 52 of the Old Glory Honor Flight will be headed to our nation’s capitol for a one-day tour, visiting memorials and monuments. The flight will be taking off from Appleton International Airport at about 6:40 a.m.

The one-day tour allows veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam War to view and visit the memorial and monuments built in their honor. One of those veterans will be Norman Pitsch. Pitsch was part of the brigade that hit Normandy and will turn celebrate his 97th birthday on September 3rd.

