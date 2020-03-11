Old Glory Honor flight cancels April flight due to coronavirus concerns

Local News

(WFRV) – A popular flight for veterans has been canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Old Glory Honor Flight, that flies out of Appleton, has announced they have canceled their upcoming Mission 54 flight.

The National Honor Flight Network notified them of the cancellation of all Honor Flight missions to Washington, D.C.

RELATED: WHO declares that virus crisis is now a pandemic

The notice reads: “In consideration of the CDC’s guidance and the serious nature of the public health threat posed by COVID-19, the national Board is issuing a mandatory suspension of all Honor Flight trips effective immediately through at least April 30, 2020.”

Official with with the organization say they are unable to give an estimated time as to when the flight could be rescheduled.

