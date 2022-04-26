GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – 186 veterans and volunteers headed to Washington, D.C. this morning for a trip of a lifetime. 100 local veterans are being honored from coast to coast for their contributions.

Veterans began their day by receiving shirts and eating breakfast. They were also treated to a special photoshoot before they boarded their flight.

The day trip is filled with several stops at Washington, D.C. They get a chance to visit the memorials that honor them as well as the fallen soldiers that have served in World War ll, Korean, and Vietnam wars.

The Old Glory Honor Flight is free to veterans and gives donors a chance to show appreciation to those who have served in our community. The flight will return at 8 p.m. and the public is invited to welcome them back from their trip.