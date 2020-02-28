Old Glory Honor Flight ‘Return to Korea’ mission canceled to coronavirus threat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Old Glory Honor Flight has canceled its “Return to Korea” mission due to travel recommendations from the Center Disease Control and Prevention due to coronavirus.

Currently, the CDC is advising travelers to avoid all nonessential travel to South Korea.

“Unfortunately, this leaves us no option but to cancel our planned Return to Korea trip scheduled for later this year. There is just too much at stake to risk the health and wellbeing of the very veterans we are trying to honor,” says Old Glory Honor Flight.

The flight was intended to take off in May. For more on Old Glory Honor Flight Return to Korea, click here.

