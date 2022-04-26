GREENVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Packed with family, friends, and community members, the Old Glory Honor Flight was greeted back at Appleton International by hundreds.

Cheers echoed the halls and those greeting the 100 local veterans from Old Glory Honor Flight Mission 56 were decked out in red, white, and blue to show support and unity.

The veterans flew out to Washington D.C. Tuesday morning where they got to visit various monuments and memorials such as the Korean War and Vietnam War memorials.

The one-day trip is meant to make the veterans feel special and appreciated while giving them a chance to visit memorials built in their honor.

The return home can be described as overwhelming. Many veterans from the Vietnam War never got a hero’s welcome home as they were greeted with protests and emptiness.

Now, with thunderous applause, the veterans all get to experience the welcome home they so rightly deserved.

“It does my heart well to see the young generation getting involved in the military and showing their appreciation for everybody that served and that is going to be serving for this great country of ours,” said Green Wagner while waiting for his brother Tom, who is aboard the honor flight.

