Old Glory Honor Flight will head to Korea, May 2020

(WFRV) — Old Glory Honor Flight has announced a new trip for May 2020 – Return to Korea.

This trip will be similar to the Return to Vietnam trip earlier this year but will focus on local Korean war veterans.

An application will go live on the Old Glory Honor Flight website soon for veterans interested in this no-cost trip.

Up to 50 veterans will be selected at random from this list of applicants.

Old Glory Honor Flight says any active duty military serviceman or woman living in Northeast Wisconsin who served in Korea between June 27, 1950, and October 15, 1954, is eligible to participate. US Navy veterans serving in the waters off of the Korean peninsula during the time frame are also eligible.

“Our recent Return to Nam trip has shown us the healing power of having vets return to their former battlegrounds,” says Renee Schroeder, board member of Old Glory Honor Flight. “With the participation of the South Korean government, the opportunity to do this is just too important to miss.”

To ensure safety, the veterans chosen to participate in Return to Korea veterans will be encouraged to bring along a “guardian” that is at least one generation younger than themselves who is physically capable to act as a companion and caretaker for the veteran. The trip is free for the Korean war veterans, but their guardians will be required to pay $500 to offset trip expenses.

Old Glory Honor Flight, a volunteer-driven organization, will continue to operate its regular schedule of flights to Washington D.C., and participation in the Washington flight will not affect eligibility for Return to Korea. Old Glory Honor Flight will partner with the well-established and veteran-run Military Historical Tours and the Republic of Korea government for this special event, and funding for Return to Korea will be separate from our other funding efforts.