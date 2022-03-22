APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Old Glory Honor Flight’s ‘Pulling for Honor’ fundraiser is back at the Appleton Flight Center on August 20, 2022.

Their event Pulling for Honor is a plane pull competition fundraiser where you and a team of 20 people pull a 200,000lb plane 12 feet. The team that pulls the FedEx Airbus 300 fastest will be the winner. The organization is looking to get around 30 to 40 teams, with 40 being the maximum.

Event organizers are asking teams to raise a minimum of $1,500 in order to take part in the competition. Old Glory Honor Flight will then take those funds and use them for one full flight and enable 100 Northeast Wisconsin veterans to experience an unforgettable one-day trip to visit their memorials in Washington D.C.

Pulling for Honor will also feature various activities such as a kiddie plane pull, food and beverage tents, a resource fair for veterans, and an Old Glory Honor Flight reunion. If you choose not to compete, organizers encourage you to still come out as the event and parking is free.

Registration is currently open for teams. If you would like to learn more information or would like to create a team, click here.